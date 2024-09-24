Video: Attend the Shiz University Orientation With WICKED Director Jon M. Chu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new video has just been released, hosted by Wicked director Jon M. Chu, which introduces the Shiz University campus to prospective students and viewers.

Shiz is the school that Elphaba, Glinda, Nessarose, and several other characters attend in the story of Wicked. Chu walks students through what they can expect from the grand campus and offers a tour of some of the key locations such as the landing dock, the Quad, and the historic art that is dotted throughout.

The video also features new footage from the film, including a first look at actress Keala Settle in the role of Miss Coddle and a preview of the welcome ceremony and induction for students. Viewers can also see a new shot of Ariana Grande as Galinda dancing on a balcony in what appears to be a portion of "Popular." Watch it now!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!