Video: Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Past 'Producers' include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, JJ Abrams, Patti LuPone, and many more!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 3 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Gutenberg! The Musical! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $49
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway and Vogue Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour joined the cast of Gutenberg! The Musical! this week in the role of "Producer." See their appearance below!

Since the musical opened, this role has been filled with many stars making guest appearances, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaron TveitKristin ChenowethNathan LaneJJ AbramsPatti LuPone, and many more!

Check out the clip below!

Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Jones Theatre through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), Ian Unterman (associate director), Nancy Renee Braun (movement), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). The standbys for Gutenberg! are Russell Daniels (Standby for Bud) and Sam Hartley (Standby for Doug).

Gutenberg! The Musical! is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre GroupPatrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. GoldsteinIsaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Alchemation; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy FedermanMarcia Goldberg; Hariton DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. NederlanderAl NocciolinoSpencer RossIndependent Presenters Network; Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners; Triptyk Studios/Iris SmithJonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; FutureHome Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Roy Gabay/Nicole EisenbergJessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin CaskeyMike Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Iconic puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joined the cast of Gutenberg! the Musical! this week in the role of 'Producer.' Check out the video here!

2
Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play Producer in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

The Broadway multiverse made itself known this week as the current stars of The Book of Mormon on Broadway joined the show's original stars, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, for a special guest appearance in Gutenberg! The Musical! See the video!

3
Video: Watch Aaron Tveit Play Producer in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: Watch Aaron Tveit Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Watch Aaron Tveit make a special guest appearance in Gutenberg! The Musical on Broadway!

4
Video: Josh Gad Shares Hysterical Rehearsal Footage from GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: Josh Gad Shares Hysterical Rehearsal Footage from GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

As Gutenberg! The Musical! enters its final weeks of Broadway performances, Josh Gad has taken to Instagram to share some never before scene footage of how the show came together in the rehearsal room. Watch here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee
Gutenberg The Musical Cannot Read Mug Gutenberg The Musical Cannot Read Mug
Gutenberg The Musical Logo Magnet Gutenberg The Musical Logo Magnet
Gutenberg The Musical 7th Ave Tote Gutenberg The Musical 7th Ave Tote

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICALVideo: Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Announces Special Student PerformancesALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Announces Special Student Performances
Video: Aaron Lazar Opens Up About His ALS Diagnosis With Seth RudetskyVideo: Aaron Lazar Opens Up About His ALS Diagnosis With Seth Rudetsky
Anna Strasberg, Wife of the Late Acting Coach Lee Strasberg, Dies at 84Anna Strasberg, Wife of the Late Acting Coach Lee Strasberg, Dies at 84

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
CHICAGO

Recommended For You