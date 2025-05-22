Video: Angelica Hale Talks All Things BOOP!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a brief hiatus, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with another can't-miss episode of Survival Jobs —this time sitting down with the sensational Angelica Hale, the powerhouse vocalist and breakout star of Broadway’s BOOP! In this dynamic conversation, Angelica reflects on her incredible rise to fame as a finalist on season 12 of the hit show America’s Got Talent, sharing the life-changing lessons she learned on that journey as a young performer. Now lighting up the stage as ‘Trisha’ in the three time Tony Award nominated musical, Angelica offers an exclusive peek into all things BOOP!

Listeners will be captivated as Angelica opens up about working alongside an all-star cast and crew, including the magnetic Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers, Grammy winning composer David Foster, and the incomparable Anastacia McCleskey. From its energetic performances, dazzling choreography and empowering message, Angelica explains why audiences need to flock to BOOP! before tickets are gone. Plus, she joins the hosts for a hilarious round of From Animation to Standing Ovation—a special trivia game all about cartoon characters who’ve taken center stage on Broadway.

Whether you're a theater lover, AGT superfan, or just need a boost of joy and inspiration, this episode is a must-listen celebration of resilience, sisterhood, and chasing your dreams in sparkly red heels.

Kicking off the episode with a mic check, Jason and Samantha chat about the current season of the thrilling Hulu series, “The Handmaid's Tale”.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!