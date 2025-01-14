Video: Andrew Rannells Hints at Impromptu Singing in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, Andrew Rannells returns to Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love. On a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, the Gutenberg! star discussed the show, a compilation of "off-kilter" short stories by Simon Rich about relationships and love.

"I play a pirate at one point. Lin-Manuel [Miranda} plays a baby," Rannells teased. The performer appears in the show with Nick Kroll, Aidy Bryant, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, all of whom have the scripts in hand onstage. "We were told there would be a teleprompter but, really, we're memorizing it," he explained.

Though it's not a musical, Rannells also shared that there is live music by The Bengsons, who are playing a selection of songs by The Magnetic Fields. However, Rannells didn't dismiss the possibility of some additional impromptu tunes during a performance. "[For] Lin and I, our jam is to do musicals. So maybe we'll force in a song." Watch the interview here.

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.