Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares Thanks for Support of His Son; Sends Best Wishes to BAD CINDERELLA Cast

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opens tonight, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared a message of thanks for the support he's received for his son, who is critically ill.

Webber will miss opening night of Bad Cinderella to be with his son, and sent his best wishes to the cast.

Watch below:

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opens tonight, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

In addition to Linedy Genao in the title role, the complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.




Related Stories
Photos/Video: BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webbers Birthday Photo
Photos/Video: BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber's Birthday
 Although composer Andrew Lloyd Webber wasn’t in the house, and will miss tonight’s opening of his new musical, Bad Cinderella (the first time he’s ever been absent one of his Broadway opening nights), the cast and entire sold-out crowd sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the Tony Award winning Broadway legend and wheeled out a five-foot birthday cake after the bows at the show’s final preview performance last night.
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BAD CINDERELLA- Live at 5:45pm! Photo
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BAD CINDERELLA- Live at 5:45pm!
It's a big night for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella! The new musical opens tonight, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre. BroadwayWorld will be there fro the special occasion and you can tune in right here at 5:45pm ET to watch live video coverage!
Video: BAD CINDERELLA Performs It Has to Be Her & Title Song on TODAY Photo
Video: BAD CINDERELLA Performs 'It Has to Be Her' & Title Song on TODAY
Linedy Genao and the cast of Bad Cinderella kicked off the TODAY Show's week of Broadway performances this morning to perform 'It Has to Be Her' and the title song. The TODAY Show will also feature performances from Ragtime, Parade, and Shucked. Watch the video of the performance from Andrew Lloyd Webber's latest musical now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Statement; Will Miss BAD CINDERELLA Opening Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Statement; Will Miss BAD CINDERELLA Opening
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has just released the following statement regarding his son's health, and Bad Cinderella on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You


SOME LIKE IT HOT Director Casey Nicholaw To Step Into The Production Tonight!SOME LIKE IT HOT Director Casey Nicholaw To Step Into The Production Tonight!
March 23, 2023

Tonight, the company of Some Like It Hot will welcome an unexpected understudy as their Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw, steps into the production as Spats Colombo.
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Sizzles In the Official 'Let's Be Bad' Music Video!Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Sizzles In the Official 'Let's Be Bad' Music Video!
March 23, 2023

See J. Harrison Ghee and Kevin Del Aguila lead the stellar company of Some Like It Hot through the show-stopper, 'Let's Be Bad' as the show records its original cast album! Check out the the official music video for the song!
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway
March 23, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.
Photos: Get a First Look at BAD CINDERELLA on BroadwayPhotos: Get a First Look at BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
March 23, 2023

Get a first look at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella on Broadway!
AFM Local 802 Musicians to Picket Outside Lincoln Center as Part of Strike for a Fair ContractAFM Local 802 Musicians to Picket Outside Lincoln Center as Part of Strike for a Fair Contract
March 23, 2023

Musicians represented by the New York City musicians’ union (AFM Local 802) will picket outside Lincoln Center with live music on Sunday, March 26 at 11:30am.
share