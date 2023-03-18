Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Statement; Will Miss BAD CINDERELLA Opening

Bad Cinderella Opens on Broadway on March 23, 2023

Mar. 18, 2023  

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has just released the following statement:

I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill.

As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday.

We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently represented on Broadway by the global phenomenon and longest-running Broadway production ever, The Phantom of the Opera. He has been nominated for 23 competitive Tony Awards, winning six, as well as a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. He has also been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning three. With his 1996 Oscar and his 2018 Emmy Award, he became one of just 16 people to have achieved EGOT status. His Bad Cinderella will open on March 23, 2023.

He is also in the process of composing the anthem for the Coronation of King Charles III.




