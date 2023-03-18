Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Statement; Will Miss BAD CINDERELLA Opening

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has just released the following statement:

I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill.



As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday.

We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.

He is also in the process of composing the anthem for the Coronation of King Charles III.