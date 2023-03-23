Video: Andréa Burns & Katie Finneran Talk Working Together in UP HERE

Broadway favorites Andréa Burns and Katie Finneran have been best friends since they were 14-years-old. Now, they're appearing on screen together in Up Here, the new musical series on Hulu.

The series, which hails from Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!"), Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), premieres on Friday, March 24 with all eight episodes.

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

The series stars Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, also featuring John Hodgman, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez, with Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

Ahead of the premiere, Finneran and Burns sat down with Richard Ridge to discuss bringing musical theatre to television, their friendship, and what to expect from the new series.

Watch the interview here: