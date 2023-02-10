Video: Amy Spanger Opens Up About the Magic of Sondheim

Amy Spanger sat down with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to discuss her current and upcoming projects, and more!

Spanger is currently starring in Side By Side By Sondheim at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Tge cabaret-style revue features a variety of Sondheim's most notable songs, including a collection of rarely performed numbers straight from the cutting-room floor. Side by Side by Sondheim explores the breadth of Sondheim's acclaimed career, including numbers from Follies, West Side Story, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Pacific Overtures, Gypsy and more.

"I'm loving it here, I love the people, and the cast and the creatives," Spanger said of her experience in St. Louis so far. "I love everything about it. And I love Sondheim. I've never done a Sondheim show before in my life."

Spanger also discussed her upcoming show and Chelsea Table and Stage, Amy Spanger and Friends, which is set for March 13. In the show, Spanger will sing songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander and Ebb and more! Her special guests are the brilliant Broadway veteran Brian Shepard, (who also happens to be her husband) and a few other talented friends from Broadway and beyond.

Watch the full interview below!