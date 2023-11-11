Video: Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy

Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Back to the Future star Amber Ardolino introduces her singing pups, Piper and Ziggy!

"Having two puppies and doing a Broadway show is a lot of work," Amber told BroadwayWorld. "Every morning, we get up and have a nice, long dog park walk. On a two-show day, I'll spend time with them in the morning, then I go off to do my show. Between shows I come back and we have a another long walk. Then I go off to do my second show and come home and it's so many snuggles!"

Amber is currently starring in Back to the Future on Broadway. You may have seen her on Tik Tok or for 5 seconds on “Law & Order: SVU”! Amber has been in the Original Broadway Casts of: Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge, and Head Over Heels! She was in the Original Chicago company of Hamilton and shortly made her way over to the Broadway company! Film/TV credits include: In The Heights, “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Glee Project.” You can follow Amber on Tiktok or Instagram at @ambernicoleardolino.