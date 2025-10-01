Exclusive: SIX's Krystal Hernandez Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Reina

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway stars... they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Six star Krystal Hernandez and her husband Drew introduce the queen of their home, Reina.

What's her routine like as a Broadway performer/pet parent? "The normal routine is that [Drew] takes her out for a morning walk..., then I wake up around 9/10ish and I make her breakfast," Krystal explained. "Then midday she usually chills... then I end up either taking her for a second walk if it's nice out, or sometimes I just play with her in the house before I leave for work."

Hernandez is making her Broadway debut in Six, reclaiming her throne after starring as Anna of Cleves in the Canadian company.

