Exclusive: SIX's Krystal Hernandez Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Reina

Hernandez currently stars as 'Anna of Cleves' in Six on Broadway.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
Broadway stars... they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Six star Krystal Hernandez and her husband Drew introduce the queen of their home, Reina.

What's her routine like as a Broadway performer/pet parent? "The normal routine is that [Drew] takes her out for a morning walk..., then I wake up around 9/10ish and I make her breakfast," Krystal explained. "Then midday she usually chills... then I end up either taking her for a second walk if it's nice out, or sometimes I just play with her in the house before I leave for work."

Hernandez is making her Broadway debut in Six, reclaiming her throne after starring as Anna of Cleves in the Canadian company.

Exclusive: SIX's Krystal Hernandez Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Reina ImageThis episode is sponsored by Asher House Wellness, where a commitment to health plays out every day—in the routines, rituals, and care we share with our pets and ourselves. Founded by one of the most impactful animal rescuers in the world, Lee Asher, our mission is simple: to create wellness products that bring pets and people closer together. From functional oils and chews for dogs to daily supplements for humans, each product is crafted to support health, wellness, consistency, connection, and the moments that matter most.

Just like every Broadway show relies on dedication behind the curtain, true wellness comes from the small, daily choices we make. Asher House Wellness invites you to discover how our supplements can support health, calm, energy, and overall wellness. Learn more at www.asherhousewellness.com.



