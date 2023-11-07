Video: Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy

Amber is currently starring in Back to the Future on Broadway.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Click Here for More on Broadway Pets

Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Back to the Future star Amber Ardolino introduces her singing pups, Piper and Ziggy!

"Having two puppies and doing a Broadway show is a lot of work," Amber told BroadwayWorld. "Every morning, we get up and have a nice, long dog park walk. On a two-show day, I'll spend time with them in the morning, then I go off to do my show. Between shows I come back and we have a another long walk. Then I go off to do my second show and come home and it's so many snuggles!"

Amber is currently starring in Back to the Future on Broadway. You may have seen her on Tik Tok or for 5 seconds on “Law & Order: SVU”! Amber has been in the Original Broadway Casts of: Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge, and Head Over Heels! She was in the Original Chicago company of Hamilton and shortly made her way over to the Broadway company! Film/TV credits include: In The Heights, “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Glee Project.” You can follow Amber on Tiktok or Instagram at @ambernicoleardolino. 





RELATED STORIES

1
Full AAPI Cast to Perform 54 SINGS ALLEGIANCE at 54 Below Photo
Full AAPI Cast to Perform 54 SINGS ALLEGIANCE at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present a entirely AAPI cast in 54 Sings Allegiance on November 27 at 7pm.

2
HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season

Get ready for a holiday party like no other! Holiday! An Improvised Musical takes inspiration from Stephen Sondheim's 'Company' to bring you a night of improvised vignettes and songs that explore love, relationships, work, and the true meaning of the season.

3
Thisispopbaby to Present Return of WAKE For A 3 Week Run For St Patricks Festival 2024 Photo
Thisispopbaby to Present Return of WAKE For A 3 Week Run For St Patrick's Festival 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at WAKE, the smash-hit show by THISISPOPBABY. Join the celebration of life and togetherness at the National Stadium during St. Patrick's Festival 2024.

4
PARFUMERIE Author, E.P. Dowdall To Attend Opening Night Gala At Kelsey Theatre Photo
PARFUMERIE Author, E.P. Dowdall To Attend Opening Night Gala At Kelsey Theatre

'Join author E.P. Dowdall at the opening night gala of 'Parfumerie' at Kelsey Theatre. Experience this heartwarming comedy inspired by a Hungarian play, with a meet and greet with the actors after the show. Don't miss this romantic Christmas tale!'

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Video: Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West EndVideo: Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MINDExclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Video: Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)Video: Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 YearsExclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years

Videos

Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles Video
Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles
Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip Video
Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You