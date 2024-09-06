Video: Alyssa Milano Is CHICAGO's New Roxie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"I feel a combination of thrilled and excited and nervous and nauseous. It's a bunch of emotions going on at once. I feel like I'm emotionally right where I need to be," Alyssa Milano recently told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "[Roxie Hart] would get a gold medal in the emotional Olympics! She's up and down throughout the entire show. So I feel like I'm appropriately terrified."

Appropriately terrified is a good place to be when you are making your Broadway debut in one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Milano steps into Roxie's cell this fall when she joins the cast of Chicago, now playing at the Ambassador Theatre. She'll take over for Ariana Madix, who exited the show on September 1.

Alyssa knows that she is embarking on a very special journey. "Chicago is such an institution and I feel so honored just to be around these people," she added.

In this video, watch as she chats more about the thrill of making her debut, why she can't get enough of Chicago, and so much more!