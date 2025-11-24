Video: Alison Luff Sings 'You Are Beautiful' From WONDER at A.R.T.

Watch Alison Luff perform “You Are Beautiful” from the new musical Wonder with Ian Axel (piano) and Yair Evnine (cello).

Based on R.J. Palacio’s novel and Lionsgate & Mandeville Films’ hit feature film, this uplifting new musical follows the Pullman family as they navigate change, identity, and what it means to belong. Auggie Pullman has been homeschooled his entire life, often retreating to outer space in his imagination. But when his family decides it’s time for him to start going to school, Auggie must take off the space helmet he has used to hide his facial difference. As Auggie navigates a world filled with kindness and cruelty, his parents and sister go on their own journeys of transformation and discovery. Featuring a driving, pop-inspired score, Wonder celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness. A.R.T.’s world-premiere production begins performances on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Wonder features music and lyrics by the GRAMMY® Award-winning duo A Great Big World, a book by Sarah Ruhl, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, music direction by Ryan Cantwell, choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman, and direction by Taibi Magar.

The Wonder cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of Auggie, Melvin Abston as Mr. Tushman, Donovan Louis Bazemore as Jack Will, Ryan Behan as Ensemble, Diego Cordova as Justin, Kaylin Hedges as Via, Kylie MiRae Kuioka as Summer, Maddy Le as Ensemble, Raymond J. Lee as Mr. Browne, Reese Levine as Julian, Alison Luff as Isabel, Skylar Matthews as Charlotte, Javier Muñoz as Nate, Paravi as Miranda, Nathan Salstone as Space Auggie, Pearl Sun as Ms. Petosa and Mrs. Albans, and Nicholas Trupia as Amos. Sky Vaux Fuller, Brit Garner, Gabrielle Greene, Quinn Murphy, and Rob Tucker are understudies.

The musical will feature scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Matt Saunders, costume design by Tony Award® winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Tony Award® winner Bradley King, and sound design by Tony Award® winner Cody Spencer.