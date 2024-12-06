Video: Adam Lambert Performs 'I Don't Care Much' From CABARET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has released a music video and single of GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert singing “I Don't Care Much” from the production, by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The video was filmed on location at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) in New York City. Check out the video or stream the song on all platforms here.

Adam Lambert said, "'I Don't Care Much' is a torch song dealing with indifference that comes at a point in the show where all hope and joy has been eclipsed by the presence of Nazi forces in Berlin. We recorded this track and filmed the video just as the anxiety around the results of the 2024 U.S. election hit our community. There's catharsis in the sadness for the listener, and I hope they can feel seen and realize they're not alone in this moment in time.”

Lambert and his co-star Auli'i Cravalho began performances in September as ‘Emcee' and ‘Sally Bowles' respectively.

ABOUT “CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB”

In addition to Lambert and Cravalho, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,' 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;' Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,' and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.'

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,' Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,' Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,' Kayla Jenerson as ‘Rosie,' Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,' Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,' David Merino as ‘Lulu,' Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,' MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,' and Paige Smallwood. Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Alaïa, Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary Inside Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don't Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision); Meghann Zervoulis Bate (Music Direction) 2024 Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk Award winner, OBIE Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design); 2024 Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk Award winner, and Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster (Sound Design); Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design); Guy Common (Makeup Design); Jordan Fein (Associate Director & Prologue Director); Danny Sharron (US Associate Director); Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer); Ilia Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer); Jena VanElslander (Prologue Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director); Bernard Telsey, CSA & Kristian Charbonier, CSA (Casting Directors); and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.