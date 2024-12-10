Video: ANNIE's Hazel Vogel Performs 'Tomorrow' on GMA3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Annie star Hazel Vogel joined GMA3 to discuss and perform from the musical Annie, playing this holiday season at Madison Square Garden.

"I like performing for a live audience because they give you so much energy because they're clapping and laughing at the right times," the young actress explained on the daytime show. "A lot of us can tell [that] when we have a good audience, we have a better show." The Annie star then treated viewers to her rendition of the iconic song "Tomorrow." Watch the interview and performance now!

Annie is currently running in New York City from December 4, 2024 through January 5, 2025. Whoopi Goldberg will join the cast as ‘Miss Hannigan’ beginning December 11 through the end of the run.

ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way. The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin).