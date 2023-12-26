Video: ABC News Goes Behind the Scenes of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio is currently playing at Broadway's Belasco Theatre.

Watch HERE as ABC News goes behind the scenes of this new Broadway musical!

The cast discusses breaking new ground on Broadway, celebrating autistic performers and representation on Broadway, and much more.

How to Dance in Ohio features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts.

How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt and poignant new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. As a group of seven autistic young adults prepare for their first ever formal dance-they face a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.