Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide from Megan Kane

How do Broadway understudies survive? The gig isn't easy! Understudies and swings are some of the hardest working performers on Broadway (and beyond), having to be ready to go on at a moment's notice, often for multiple tracks. Think you could swing it?

In this video, & Juliet understudy extraordinaire Megan Kane, who is usually onstage eight times a week as Lucy, breaks down how she manages doing double understudy duty as Anne and Angelique.

"When I first auditioned for the show, I always knew that this particular track came with two understudy roles, so it was one of the things that really drew me to the project. Just being able to use multiple parts of my brain to cover multiple roles at a time was really exciting to me." Follow Megan's Declassified Understudy Survival Guide in this video.

Megan is making her Broadway Debut in & Juliet! Off Broadway: Emojiland. Select Regional: A Walk On The Moon (George Street Playhouse), The Last Supper (SOPAC), Escape To Margaritaville (Ogunquit Playhouse), Grease (The REV), Hairspray (Arvada Center), A Christmas Carol (Alley Theatre). TV: “For The People” (ABC), “Monsterland” (HULU), “That Damn Michael Che” (HBO Max). Training: Webster Conservatory.