Video: A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Featurette Spotlights Live Singing on Set

Searchlight Pictures has released a new featurette of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which spotlights Timothee Chalamet as he sings and plays live on set in character as the iconic musician. The video features interviews with director James Mangold and Chalamet, along with other members of the cast such as Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, and Edward Norton.

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide.

The cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Dan Fogler, Scoot McNair, and Broadway performer Norbert Leo Butz (Tony Winner for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can). It is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman."