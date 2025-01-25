Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Tour Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Nick Fradiani and the company of the national tour of A Beautiful Noise wish Neil Diamond a happy birthday in the video here!

Following a performance of the national tour of the Broadway show at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, January 24th, Fradiani let the audience know that it was Diamond's birthday.

"Should we give him a call?" Fradiani asked the audience. When Diamond picked up, the audience joined the cast in singing Happy Birthday to the legend.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story is now a Broadway musical playing in theatres across America.

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani’s second solo album, was released in 2022. Joining Fradiani is Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Kate A. Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Dennis Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Daniela Rodrigo (Swing), Alec Michael Ryan (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.