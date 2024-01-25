Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates Neil Diamond's Birthday By Singing 'Sweet Caroline' With Him on FaceTime

Neil Diamond celebrated his 83rd birthday yesterday, January 24.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

During yesterday's performance of A Beautiful Noise, Nick Fradiani, Mark Jacoby, Amber Ardolino, and the rest of the cast led the audience at the Broadhurst Theatre in wishing Neil Diamond a happy 83rd birthday.

Fradiani called Diamond via FaceTime and the crowd sang Happy Birthday to him. Diamond then joined in as the cast performed "Sweet Caroline". Check out the video below!

As they departed, each audience member was given a free black and white cookie from Brooklyn’s renowned Green’s Bakery to celebrate the day.

As previously announced, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will host “Nick at Nite: Nick Fradiani Sings More Neil,” a special a special one-night only, post-performance concert taking place Tuesday, February 6 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) headlined Fradiani, members of the A Beautiful Noise band with a special guest appearance by Ardolino.

In addition to Fradiani, Jacoby, and Ardolino, A Beautiful Noise also stars Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon(ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer(Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch). 

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Julie DeVore (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at  sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Tricia Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr






A BEAUTIFUL NOISE to Host Concert With Nick Fradiani

