Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon & More to Star in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton.

The production will reunite acclaimed original Off-Broadway company members VICTOR ALMANZAR (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), ELIZABETH CANAVAN (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), ROSAL COLÓN (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (FX's The Bear, 2ST's Water By the Spoonful), STEPHEN McKINLEY HENDERSON (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST's Jitney) and MICHAEL RISPOLI (The Offer, The Deuce). Original cast member Ron Cephas-Jones will not be returning with the production; casting for the role of Junior will be announced in the coming weeks.

Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Michael Rispoli will be making their Broadway debuts with this production.

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will begin previews Wednesday, November 30th and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street).

Second Stage originally presented Between Riverside and Crazy at its off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater, in February 2015.

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and original music/sound design by Ryan Rumery. Casting by Telsey + Company.

Subscriptions and single tickets for Between Riverside and Crazy are available by phone and at 2ST.com. A limited number of $30 tickets will be available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID. The Hayes box office will be open for Between Riverside and Crazy beginning November 14th.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

VICTOR ALMANZAR

(Oswaldo). Credits include Joey Fresco, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven; Oscar, Grand Concourse; Luis, Man in the Ring; Herbert, Medea. Some TV and Film credits include: 11:55, Homeland, Power, Empire, Blue Bloods, Chicago PD, High Maintenance. Before turning his attention to acting, Victor was a United States Marine. He received his MFA from the Actors Studio Drama School and is now a proud lifetime member of the Actors Studio and the Labyrinth Theater Company.

ELIZABETH CANAVAN

(Detective Audry O'Connor) is making her Broadway debut with this production. Theater: Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven, Between Riverside and Crazy, Pipeline, Little Flower of East Orange, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Our Lady of 121st Street, Jesus Hopped the "A" Train. Film: Allswell, 1 Mile to You TV: Younger, Law and Order, Law and Order SVU, Sex And The City. She is a recipient of the Dramatists Guild Foundation's 2021 Madge Evans and Sidney Kingsley Award for excellence in the theater. LAByrinth Theater Company member.

ROSA COLÓN

(Lulu) starred in the original productions of Between Riverside and Crazy at Second Stage and Atlantic Theater. Other theatre credits include Continuity (MTC), Basilica, A Free Man of Color (Lincoln Center), and Much Ado About Nothing (Public Theater). She can currently be seen recurring on Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz). Best known as "Ouija" on Orange is the New Black (Netflix). Film credits include The Lost Girls (Netflix), The Dead Don't Die (Focus Features), Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight).

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS

(Church Lady) is a member of The LAByrinth Theater Company. She's a Drama Desk, Obie, Lucille Lortel, Audelco, Outer Critics Circle, HOLA, and Kingsley Award winner. She originated the role of Church Lady in the Pulitzer Prize-Winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, at Second Stage and The Atlantic Theater. She also originated the role of Haiku Mom in Quiara Alegría Hudes Pulitzer winner, Water By The Spoonful (also at 2ST). She's a series regular on the critically acclaimed series The Bear on FX. Liza has recurred on In Treatment on HBO, David Makes Man on HBO Max, and Law & Order: S.V.U.

STEPHEN McKINLEY HENDERSON

(Pops) returns to Second Stage Theatre where he was a member of August Wilson's celebrated Obie Award-winning Jitney ensemble (2002 Olivier Award for Outstanding Drama), as well as the off-Broadway staging of Between Riverside and Crazy. Six Broadway productions include Tony winners for Best Revival; Fences (Tony nomination) and A Raisin in the Sun. Stephen also delights in having played Torvald in the celebrated replacement cast of A Doll's House Part 2 lead by Julie White. Six off-Broadway performances include The Last Days of Judas Iscariot directed by Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Stephen appears in five Oscar nominated films. Films soon to be released are Causeway, Disappointment Boulevard, Civil War, and DUNE part 2.

MICHAEL RISPOLI's

(Lieutenant Caro) theatre credits include Between Riverside and Crazy at Atlantic Theater Company and Second Stage, Circle Rep/ Steppenwolf revival of Balm in Gilead directed by John Malkovich, among others. He is a co-founder of the Willow Cabin Theatre Company, whose production of Wilder, Wilder, Wilder moved to Broadway, earning a Tony nomination. Recent TV/film credits include the Paramount+ series "The Offer," opposite Tom Holland in the Russo Brothers feature Cherry, and for three seasons of David Simon's "The Deuce" for HBO. Other film credits include Here After, Bottom of the 9th , Honor Up, Rob the Mob opposite Ray Romano and Andy Garcia, Michael Bay's Pain & Gain, The Rum Diary with Johnny Depp, Union Square, Not for Human Consumption, Tony Scott's The Taking of Pelham 123, Kick-Ass, produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B and directed by Matthew Vaughn, and Friends and Romans, with Annabella Sciorra and Tony Sirico, which Michael also executive produced. On television, Rispoli has recurred on many projects including "FBI: Most Wanted," "Elementary," "Dirty John," "Those Who Kill" for A&E, the STARZ hit series "Magic City," and ABC's miniseries "Madoff," opposite Richard Dreyfuss and Blythe Danner. Other TV credits include "Billions," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "The Black Donnelly's," "Third Watch," "10-8," "Person of Interest," "E.R.," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU," and CBS's "The Good Wife."

STEPHEN ADLY GUIRGIS

(Playwright) is a member of LAByrinth Theater Company. His award-winning plays include: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, The Motherf**ker With The Hat, The Little Flower of East Orange, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Our Lady of 121st Street, Jesus Hopped The A Train, In Arabia We'd All Be Kings, Den Of Thieves, and Dominica The Fat Ugly Ho. He also wrote, produced, and co-created the Netflix series "The Get Down." As an actor he can be seen in Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn, Jason Chaet's Seneca, "Russian Doll" on Netflix, and Adam McKay's "Winning Time" on HBO.

AUSTIN PENDLETON

(Director) recently appeared on Broadway in Tracy Letts' The Minutes. Other Broadway appearances have been in Choir Boy (MTC), The Diary of Anne Frank (with Natalie Portman and Linda Lavin), Mike Nichols' revival of The Little Foxes, Hail Scrawdyke (for which, under the direction of Alan Arkin, he won the Clarence Derwent Award) and Fiddler on the Roof (in the original cast, as Motel, the Tailor). He has acted extensively off-Broadway too: The Last Sweet Days of Isaac (by Gretchen Cryer and Nancy Ford, the musical for which he won an Obie and a Drama Desk Award), Up from Paradise (the musical by Arthur Miller and Stanley Silverman), and many other shows, and off-off-Broadway, where he has played, for instance, "King Lear," "Richard the Third," and "Hamlet." He has acted in over 300 movies, and on TV in recurring roles in Oz, Homicide, and Law and Order. As a director, he has worked on Broadway (Tony nomination for directing The Little Foxes, starring Elizabeth Taylor), off-Broadway (several recent productions of Chekhov at CSC, including Three Sisters, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, for which he won an Obie, as well as Hamlet, starring Mr. Sarsgaard), and extensively in regional theaters, including the Williamstown Theatre Festival and Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, where he is a member of the Ensemble. He has written three plays (Orson's Shadow, Uncle Bob, Booth), all produced off-Broadway as well as extensively in regional theater and in Europe, as well as the libretto for A Minster's Wife, adapted from Shaw's play Candida and produced at Lincoln Center at the Newhouse Theater, as well as regionally. He teaches acting at HB Studio in New York City.

SECOND STAGE THEATER 44th SEASON

Second Stage Theater's 44th Season will kick off in October with the New York Premiere of Bess Wohl's CAMP SIEGFRIED, directed by David Cromer and starring Sawyer Barth and Lily McInerny. The season will also include the Broadway premiere of Larissa FastHorse's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, directed by Rachel Chavkin, beginning previews in March 2023 at the Hayes Theater.

Second Stage's Tony Award-winning production of Richard Greenberg's TAKE ME OUT, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Tony Award-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony Award-nominee Jesse Williams, will return to Broadway in October for a limited run at the Schoenfeld Theater.

ABOUT SECOND STAGE THEATER

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, SECOND STAGE THEATER operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American playwrights.

Second Stage recently completed its 43 rd season, which included the Tony Award-winning revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and the New York premiere production of Lynn Nottage's Tonynominated play Clyde's, as well as the world premieres of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh and JC Lee's To My Girls. The company's 2021-22 productions received several nominations and awards, including Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play (Take Me Out) and Best Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out); the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play (Take Me Out), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out) and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Uzo Aduba - Clyde's); the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Projection Design (Shawn Duan - Letters of Suresh); and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design for a Play (Jennifer Moeller - Clyde's).

Second Stage's first season on Broadway at The Hayes Theater included Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman (Tony nominee for Best Revival of Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry) and Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

Among Second Stage's 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 170 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 17 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named "The Little Theater" and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com.