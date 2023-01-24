Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Extends One Week at Second Stage Theater

The production will now run through Sunday, February 19th. 

Jan. 24, 2023  

Second Stage Theater has announced an extension for Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton. The production has extended one week and will now run through Sunday, February 19th. BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY officially opened on December 19th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Additionally, Second Stage has announced dates for its two upcoming productions: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will begin previews at Second Stage's off-Broadway Kiser Theater on March 15th and will officially open on April 10th. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY will begin previews on Broadway at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on March 23rd and will officially open on April 20th.

The BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY company features Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), ROSAL COLÓN (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), COMMON (Selma), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST's Jitney), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amelie, Hadestown), and Gary Perez (Motherf***er with the Hat).

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The creative team for BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Tickets for BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY are currently available by phone at 212-541-4516 and at 2ST.com. A limited number of $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.





