Vasthy Mompoint Will Make Her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut in BITS, GUMMIES, FOLK, AND LOVE Ft. Ethan Slater and More
Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom Movie, Spongebob Squarepants, "Nora From Queens”) is back by popular demand after her sold out Feinstein's/54 debut, Bits, Gummies, Folk, and Love (or how I survived the last year of my life) on Sunday, April 12 at 9:30pm. Join this two-time Legacy Robe winner for a night of folk music, bits, shots, and storytelling. Featuring music from Brandi Carlie, Layla McCalla, Roo Paines, First Aid Kit, and more! She sold out last year, so grab a ticket now to hear Vasthy and her all-female band for a night you don't want to miss!
Featuring special guest stars Tony Award® nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Tony Award® nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Jai'len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma), Afra Hines (Hadestown), Jen Noble (King Kong), Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten!), Jerusha Cavos (The Prom), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman, Sunday in the Park with George), Hilary Hawke (Banjo player in Oklahoma!), Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from North Country). Musical Direction by Julie McBride. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Actor's Fund.
Tickets start at $25 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. To purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/vasthy-mompoint-2/ or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.
