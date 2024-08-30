Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute Presents 9/11 Performance In Time Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024 from 7:30-8:00 pm for their tradition of honoring the victims of 911 with a Butoh procession and performance in Times Square, NYC.

This annual Butoh 911 offering has taken place in New York, directed by Vangeline, since 2003. The event is free to attend, bring a flower for the circle. https://www.vangeline.com/calendar-of-upcoming-events/2024/9/11/911-performance-in-time-square-in-nyc

Artists interesting in performing at the event may join the workshop on September 7 and 8 and learn simple choreography directed by award-winning director Vangeline: https://www.vangeline.com/calendar/w8lk3jbdhe9w4jz-ha29p-cbx92-ycgm5-46592-zhs6f-wrkkr-nzbwf-egyd3-6dzed-87wd3-dbsdm-nf723-t2bng-llatp-c6kx9-6e6zs-ybtm5-2n8ct-6ewcj-tmpg6-rgbdf-h97xm-7n7xb.

Vangeline is a teacher, dancer, and choreographer specializing in Japanese Butoh. She is the artistic director of the Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute (New York), a dance company firmly rooted in the tradition of Japanese butoh while carrying it into the twenty-first century. The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute is dedicated to advancing Butoh in the 21st century, with a particular emphasis on education, social justice, research, and archiving.

The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute reaches out to the New York and international community by offering public Butoh classes, workshops, and performances through collaborations with international and national Butoh artists. The socially conscious performances tie together butoh and activism; the work addresses issues of gender inequality and social justice. The yearly New York Butoh Institute Festival elevates the visibility of women in butoh, and festival Queer Butoh gives a voice to LGBTQIA+ butoh artists.

The https://www.vangeline.comaward-winning, 18-year running program, The Dream a Dream Project, brings Butoh dance to incarcerated men and women at correctional facilities across New York State. "The Dream a Dream Project" contributes to the rehabilitation of New York's incarcerated population. Overall, programs promote equity, diversity, and inclusion in the field of butoh.

Vangeline firmly believes that Butoh can be an instrument of personal and collective transformation in the 21st century. This transformation comes from holding a mirror to each other and integrating many facets–the beautiful and the ugly; and from reintegrating the forgotten of society into midst.

Vangeline's choreographed works have been performed in Chile, Hong Kong, Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, Singapore, the UK, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. She is a 2022/2023 Gibney Dance Dance in Process residency and the 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award winner. She is also a 2018 NYFA/NYSCA Artist Fellow in Choreography for Elsewhere, the winner of the 2015 Gibney Dance Social Action Award and the 2019 Janet Arnold Award from the Society of Antiquaries of London. Her work has been heralded in publications such as the New York Times (“captivating”) and Los Angeles Times (“moves with the clockwork deliberation of a practiced Japanese Butoh artist”) to name a few. Film projects include a starring role alongside actors James Franco and Winona Ryder in the feature film by director Jay Anania, 'The Letter" (2012-Lionsgate).

In recent years, she has been commissioned by triple Grammy Award-winning artists Esperanza Spalding, Skrillex, and David J. (Bauhaus). She is the author of the critically-acclaimed book: Butoh: Cradling Empty Space, which explores the intersection of Butoh and neuroscience. She pioneered the first neuroscientific study of Butoh (“The Slowest Wave”). She is also featured on BBC's podcast Deeply Human with host Dessa (episode 2 of 12: Why We Dance).

VANGELINE THEATER/ NEW YORK BUTOH INSTITUTE aims to preserve the legacy and integrity of Japanese Butoh while carrying the art form into the future, with a special emphasis on education, social justice, research, and archiving. For more info, visit: www.vangeline.com Vangeline Theater programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. www.vangeline.com