Vanessa Williams Will Appear On STARS IN THE HOUSE To Benefit The NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Vanessa Williams will join "Stars In The House" on Wednesday, June 24th at 8 PM ET.

Vanessa will share favorite stories from her illustrious career in support of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the charity Stars In The House has been raising money for throughout June. Janai Nelson, Associate Director-Counsel of LDF, will appear as a special guest to share why viewers' support of the fund means more now than ever. Fans tuning in will be able to interact with Vanessa and Janai in real time, ask questions, and donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for the chance to have their names read by Vanessa on air. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House" - there will be LIVE music!

Vanessa Williams joins the incredible lineup of stars that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening. Broadway favorites like "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty;" as well as iconic TV shows, among them "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," are just some of the casts who have reunited on "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.

