Vanessa Williams, Elizabeth Stanley, Santino Fontana & More to Star in ANYONE CAN WHISTLE Concert
The concert staging will also feature Douglas Sills, Eddie Cooper, and Michael Mulheren.
MasterVoices will continue its 2021-22 season celebrating its 80th anniversary on Thursday, March 10 at Carnegie Hall with a concert staging of the cult-favorite musical, Anyone Can Whistle by Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents. The performance will star Vanessa Williams, who performed in the 2002 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Into the Woods and the 2010 revue Sondheim on Sondheim, in the role of a corrupt mayor of a small economically depressed American town. Joining her will be Elizabeth Stanley, seen most recently on Broadway in Jagged Little Pill and who played April in the 2006 revival of Company; and one of Broadway's favorite leading men, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, along with Douglas Sills, Eddie Cooper, and Michael Mulheren. It is directed and conducted by MasterVoices Artistic Director Ted Sperling.
In the early 1960s Sondheim and Laurents set out to satirize the loss of individuality in the Eisenhower years with a free-wheeling production that would also break with the conventions of musicals of the era. The 1964 show revealed early signs of Sondheim's rebel genius as it skewered many targets, revealing what can happen when a community puts its faith in an unreliable leader. In his book Finishing the Hat, Sondheim describes the zany plot as "a fanciful story about a venal Mayoress who gets the bright idea of arranging a fake miracle to attract tourists. [...] Farcical complications ensue." Also in the mix is an unlikely romance between a rational nurse, out to expose the fraud, and a chaos-loving doctor, who makes us question the very notion of sanity. Anyone Can Whistle has not been seen in New York since 2010, when it was presented by the Encores! series at City Center.
Said Ted Sperling, "MasterVoices mourns the recent passing of the irreplaceable Stephen Sondheim. Steve was a friend, a great colleague and a mentor. He was delighted we were revisiting Anyone Can Whistle, which has one of his favorite songs, 'With So Little to Be Sure Of,' and he had agreed to help us with the project. The month ahead will be a labor of love, and we know his spirit will be with us as we bring his and Arthur's work back to the stage."
Performance Details:
Anyone Can Whistle
Thursday, March 10, 2022, 7:00 pm
Book by Arthur Laurents
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
MasterVoices
Ted Sperling, Artistic Director and Conductor
Choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter
Lighting design by Aaron Tacy
Sound design by Marc Salzberg
Costumes coordinated by Tracy Christensen
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Vanessa Williams CORA HOOVER HOOPER
Santino Fontana J. BOWDEN HAPGOOD
Elizabeth Stanley FAY APPLE
Douglas Sills COMPTROLLER SCHUB
Eddie Cooper TREASURER COOLEY
Michael Mulheren POLICE CHIEF MAGRUDER
Tickets, starting at $30, may be purchased online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800 or in person at Carnegie Hall's box office at 57th and Seventh Avenue. Ticket holders need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.