Vanessa Hudgens Welcomes First Child with Husband Cole Tucker

Stage and screen star Vanessa Hudgens has just welcomed her first child with her husband, Cole Tucker. The baby's sex and name has not yet been made public.

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the new family.

Hudgens began her career in the world of musical theatre at 8 years old but found global fame in Disney Channel's sensation "High School Musical". Since then, Hudgens has become an established star, with credits including "Spring Breakers", "Gimme Shelter", "Bad Boys for Life," and the Oscar-nominated "Tick, Tick...Boom!" On Broadway, she has starred in the 2015 revival of Gigi. She also played Rizzo in Grease Live.

Hudgens executive produced and starred in the films "The Knight Before Christmas", and all three installments of "The Princess Switch" for Netflix.