Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition to Return to The Kaye Playhouse

The Valentina Kozlova INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION, celebrating its 13th year, will return to The Kaye Playhouse, with 100+ young classical ballet and contemporary dancers, ages 9 to 26, from countries around the world, including Brazil, South Korea, England, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Paraguay, and more. The exceptional talents will dance for scholarships and company contracts with schools and companies around the world. Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet, returns as President of both the classical ballet and contemporary dance juries.

Entrants choose their competition dances from a list submitted by VKIBC that includes variations and pas de deux from the classics as well as rarely seen dances from "Graduation Ball", "Cavalry Halt Pas de Deux", "Fairy Doll" by Legat, "Laurencia", and dances from operas by Petipa. Contemporary dance entrants appear in their own original dances.

The 2024 Competition introduces a new category called Free Style Dance, in which dancers are encouraged to showcase their unique styles and interpretations of the music, which can range from classical to pop. The style does have mandatory elements and music requirements, and is open to dancers 11 and up.

In a departure from past events, VKIBC has given over the evening of Wednesday, April 10, for a full performance of K'ARTS of Seoul, making their New York debut. The program has been selected to show the versatility of the dancers, and includes excerpts from classics "Le Corsaire" and "Giselle," as well as original dances to music by Janis Joplin and Leonard Bernstein.

The Lifar Foundation offers a $10,000 prize to one dancer, male or female, for excellence in performing the compulsory variation, for the Senior Division only, of "La Cigarette" (female) or "Mazurka" (male) from Lifar's "Suite en Blanc."

In addition to the Rounds and Gala of VKIBC, dance writers are also invited to view CLASSES for participating dancers, taught by members of the VKIBC jury:

April 8: 9 to 10:30 AM - teacher Mr. Andrei Jouravlev

April 9: 10:30 AM to 12 noon - teacher Ms. Stephanie Roublot

April 10: 9 to 10:30 AM - teacher Ms. Chan Hon Goh

April 11: 9 to 10:30 AM - teacher Valentina Kozlova

Charles Jude will coach the mandatory dance for seniors, from Lifar's Suite en Blanc - Sunday, April 7, 1 to 2:15 PM

Classes and Mr. Jude's rehearsal will take place at Ballet Academy East. 1651 Third Avenue (bet. 92 & 93 - 3rd floor)

Jury for Classical Dance

Charles Jude (France), President of Classical and Contemporary Juries

Former etoile with Paris Opera Ballet; former artistic director Ballet de l'Opera de Bordeaux

Nina Ananiashvili (Republic of Georgia)

International Prima Ballerina and Director of State Ballet of Georgia

Chan Hon Goh (Canada)

Former principal with National Ballet of Canada, currently director of

Goh Ballet Academy in Vancouver

Era Jouravlev (USA)

Director, Ballet Trainee Program, Joffrey Ballet School, NYC

Sun Hee Kim (South Korea)

Dean, School of Dance, Korea National University of Arts

Aivars Leimanis (Latvia)

Artistic Director, Latvia's National Ballet

Rio Mitani (Japan)

Co-founder and Artistic Director, ABC (Tokyo Ballet Company)

and ABS-Tokyo (Austrian Ballet School)

Mikko Nissinen (USA)

Artistic Director, Boston Ballet

Stephanie Roublot (France)

Board Member, Lifar Foundation

Ricardo Scheir (Brazil)

director, Pavilhao D Centro des Artes, Sao Paolo

Sergei Soloviev (France)

Former Principal, Bolshoi Ballet

Master Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur et de Danse de Paris

Michail Zubkov (Poland)

Professor Dance at organizations in Poland

Jury for Contemporary Dance

Mi Sook Jeon (South Korea)

International Choreographer and Teacher

Andrei Jouravlev (USA)

Former Artistic Director, Greenwich Dance Academy

Faculty member, Joffrey Ballet trainee program, NYC

Virginie Mecene (USA)

Former principal, Martha Graham Dance Company,

current Director of Graham 2

Steven Melendez (USA)

Artistic Director, New York Theatre Ballet

Melanie Person (USA)

Co-director, The Ailey School

Margo Sappington (USA)

Freelance international choreographer

Ricardo Scheir (Brazil)

Director, Pavilhao D Centro de Artes, Sao Paolo

The Valentina Kozlova Ballet Competition is a nonprofit organization founded by Valentina Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet. The mission of her Foundation is to support and promote the education and training of dancers, and to provide them with opportunities to perform, learn, and grow. The Foundation provides scholarships and grants from companies and schools all over the world, and hosts dance competitions, master classes, and other events that offer performance opportunities in a spirit of sharing and caring for fellow dancers.

www.vkibc.org

Reservations: http://www.kayeplayhouse.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=82