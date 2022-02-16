VIDEOS: Watch the Touring Queens of SIX Find Out They Booked the National Tour

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the cast for the upcoming national tour of Six was announced, featuring Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, Kelsee Sweigard and Kelly Denice Taylor as alternates.

Some of the new queens took to TikTok to share their experience auditioning for the tour and ultimately booking it, including some heartfelt calls to parents and visiting the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to celebrate. Watch their videos below!

Khaila Wilcoxon

Storm Lever

Didi Romero

Gabriela Carillo

The tour of Six will launch with a return engagement of the show to Chicago and will play at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre from March 29-July 3. Tickets for the first tour stop are on sale now at BroadwayInChicago.com. Additional tour cities will be announced later this month and throughout the Spring.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour.