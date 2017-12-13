VIDEOS: The Skivvies Perform With Michael Cerveris, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Nick Adams, and More in SLEIGH MY NAME
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices, crazy harmonies, surprises, but no pants.
Sleigh My Name is a new holiday special that the Skivvies put together. This performance came to Joe's Pub December 10th and 11th and featured Jay Armstrong Johnson, Matt Doyle, Nick Adams, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Michael Cerveris, Kimberly Kaye, Erik Altemus, Peter Saide, Russell Mernaugh, Emma Degerstedt, Diana Huey and Lulu Fall.
Check out videos of the performances from the evening below!
The Skivvies with Michael Cerveris & Kimberly Kaye - C is for Christmas Cookies
The Skivvies - Jack Daniel's, Red Bull, Cialis, and Colonoscopy (Paige Davis Text Message Song)
The Skivvies - Cold As Ice/Hot Up Herre
The Skivvies and Diana Huey - Somewhere That's Part Green
The Skivvies and Lulu Fall - Somewhere In My Memory/Christmas Time Is Here
The Skivvies and Lindsay Nicole Chambers - Virgin Mary Medley
The Skivvies - Sleigh My Name
The Skivvies - Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
The Skivvies - It's F*cking Hanukkah
The Skivvies - Do You Hear The Little Drummer Boy Got The Beat
The Skivvies and Jay Armstrong Johnson - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
The Skivvies and Ellyn Marie Marsh - Santa's Baby
The Skivvies and Peter Saide - Christmas in Australia Medley
The Skivvies and Nick Adams - Lonely Christmas Elf
The Skivvies and Russell Mernagh - Hold On/Break Free