VIDEOS: The Skivvies Perform With Michael Cerveris, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Nick Adams, and More in SLEIGH MY NAME

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices, crazy harmonies, surprises, but no pants.

Sleigh My Name is a new holiday special that the Skivvies put together. This performance came to Joe's Pub December 10th and 11th and featured Jay Armstrong Johnson, Matt Doyle, Nick Adams, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Michael Cerveris, Kimberly Kaye, Erik Altemus, Peter Saide, Russell Mernaugh, Emma Degerstedt, Diana Huey and Lulu Fall.

Check out videos of the performances from the evening below!

The Skivvies with Michael Cerveris & Kimberly Kaye - C is for Christmas Cookies

The Skivvies - Jack Daniel's, Red Bull, Cialis, and Colonoscopy (Paige Davis Text Message Song)

The Skivvies - Cold As Ice/Hot Up Herre

The Skivvies - Bells Bells Bells

The Skivvies and Diana Huey - Somewhere That's Part Green The Skivvies and Lulu Fall - Somewhere In My Memory/Christmas Time Is Here The Skivvies and Lindsay Nicole Chambers - Virgin Mary Medley The Skivvies - Sleigh My Name The Skivvies - Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer The Skivvies - It's F*cking Hanukkah The Skivvies - Do You Hear The Little Drummer Boy Got The Beat The Skivvies and Jay Armstrong Johnson - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays The Skivvies and Ellyn Marie Marsh - Santa's Baby The Skivvies and Peter Saide - Christmas in Australia Medley The Skivvies and Nick Adams - Lonely Christmas Elf The Skivvies and Russell Mernagh - Hold On/Break Free

