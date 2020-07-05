VIDEOS: Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More Perform on A CAPITOL FOURTH

A Capitol Fourth presented a virtual version of its annual concert, in honor of its 40th anniversary, on July 4th. This year's show was co-hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams.

The 40th anniversary edition of A Capitol Fourth featured performances by: Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

A Capitol Fourth also featured a tribute to our nation's workers on the front lines in the fight against the pandemic, a segment honoring the contributions of African American heroes from our nation's past and present, and a salute to our wounded warriors and their families.

The program also included a special tribute by John Stamos to our first responders, the doctors, nurses and paramedics, grocery store workers and truck drivers, scientists and mail carriers, new American heroes putting their lives at risk now on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. The segment honoring them included a musical performance of the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Standing with You" by SAG Award-winning and Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Chrissy Metz (This Is Us, Breakthrough).

