VIDEOS: Go Inside the Making of DIANA, Adrienne Warren Talks TINA, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

CBS Sunday Morning presented three separate Broadway segments on this morning's program, including highlighting Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, David Byrne (American Utopia), and Diana.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," nominated for 12 Tony Awards, is reopening on Broadway next month - which also marks the return of Tony nominee Adrienne Warren. Correspondent Maurice DuBois talks with Warren about how she recreated the rock legend in her fiery performance. Warren also talks about how time off due to the pandemic reoriented her career, including her work with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a group dedicated to fighting systemic racism in the theater industry, which will be awarded a Special Tony Award for its efforts.

Next up, Byrne discusses the importance of collective rituals, such as concerts, which have been denied us during the pandemic lockdown, and how their return is part of our healing.

Finally, correspondent David Pogue looks at the history of Diana: The Musical, the show that rewrote the rules during a pandemic. In 2016 composer David Bryan and script writer Joe De Pietro began writing a new musical based on the life of Princess Diana. That production was headed to New York when Broadway shut down in March 2020. Finally, "Diana: The Musical" will open on Broadway this fall, but with a twist: it will make its debut not on the Great White Way, but on Netflix.

Check out all three videos below!

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

David Byrne