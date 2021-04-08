Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
VIDEOS: Get Ready For Lena Hall's Latest OBSESSED Concert - Friday at 7pm!
Check out these 9 Lena Hall videos we can't stop watching!
Lena Hall's popular Obsessed series is back on April 9 at 7pm EST celebrating the band Heart - live for one night only in a special streaming concert! Songs include Barracuda, Alone, What About Love, Magic Man, Heartless, Even It Up, and more.
GET TICKETS HERE
We're looking back at past performances before her show on Friday, including her Tony acceptance speech, previous Obsessed concerts, and more!