VIDEOS: Get Ready For Lena Hall's Latest OBSESSED Concert - Friday at 7pm!

Lena Hall's popular Obsessed series is back on April 9 at 7pm EST celebrating the band Heart - live for one night only in a special streaming concert! Songs include Barracuda, Alone, What About Love, Magic Man, Heartless, Even It Up, and more.

We're looking back at past performances before her show on Friday, including her Tony acceptance speech, previous Obsessed concerts, and more!

Me and Mr. Jones at Broadway Sings Amy Winehouse

Sober at Broadway Sings Pink

Sweet Child O' Mine with the Kids of School of Rock on a Digital Ham4Ham

Alone by Heart at Broadway Sessions

Sugar Daddy and Midnight Radio from Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Darren Criss and Stephen Trask

Origin of Love from Hedwig and the Angry Inch at BroadwayCon

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens

The Best of OBSESSED

Tony Award Acceptance Speech