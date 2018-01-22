VIDEO: Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons & More Pose for Broadway Return in THE BOYS IN THE BAND

The highly anticipated 50th Anniversary production of Mart Crowley's landmark play, The Boys in the Band, directed by Joe Mantello, will will play a strictly limited 15-week Broadway engagement at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street), beginning previews Monday, April 30, 2018 and officially opening on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Mart Crowley's fiercely funny and groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

A sensation when it premiered in April 1968, The Boys in the Band was originally scheduled to run for five performances at the Playwrights' Unit, a small off-Broadway venue. Overnight, the show became the talk of the town for its unflinchingly honest depiction of gay life, and transferred to Theater Four on West 55th Street, drawing the likes of Jackie Kennedy, Marlene Dietrich, Groucho Marx, and Rudolf Nureyev, among many others. The play went on to run for over 1,000 performances. The entire original company performed the show to great acclaim in London and also appeared in William Friedkin's landmark 1970 film version.

The Boys In The Band will star Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells, along with Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins. Watch below as the cast chats about preparing to bring the landmark play to Broadway.

