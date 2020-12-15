VIDEO: Work Begins on Her Majesty's Theatre in Preparation For the Return of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
The Phantom of the Opera is currently planning for a June 2021 return to the West End.
Work is underway on Her Majesty's Theatre in London, in preparation for the return of The Phantom of the Opera on the West End.
The show's official Twitter account shared a video of the theatre, in its various stages of renovation.
"With the new year almost upon us, we are excited to see work at Her Majesty's underway and are looking forward to sharing updates as we prepare to return the Phantom to its London home in June," the tweet reads.
Check out the video below!
The show is currently planning previews from June 5, provided that government social distancing rules are lifted in time.
Irish actor Killian Donnelly will don the Phantom's iconic mask when the show makes its return to Her Majesty's Theatre.
This summer, Mackintosh confirmed that a "brand new physical production" of the show will run in the West End when it returns.
