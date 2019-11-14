VIDEO: Willemijn Verkaik To Lead WAITRESS In The Netherlands; Performs 'What Baking Can Do'

Waitress has today announced Willemijn Verkaik in the leading role of Jenna for the upcoming international tour of the Netherlands which will visit the country's largest theatres from September 2020.

Jenna is a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Iris van den Ende, Producer, said: "I am extremely proud that, after Broadway and West End, we received the trust of the American production company to bring this romantic comedy to the Netherlands. Waitress tells a story that a lot of women can identify with. It is full of humor and romance but it also has an edge. The music is beautiful, modern pop and I am confident that Willemijn, with her talent and international experience, is going to blow us away."

Waitress made theatre history as the first Broadway and West End musical with an all-female lead creative team led by composer Sara Bareilles, the singer-songwriter who achieved worldwide success in 2008 with the hit "Love Song."

Sara Bareilles, composer, said: "It is a dream come true to see Waitress travel around the world! To see this beautiful show have a life like this is more than I ever could have imagined! We are so proud to share the story of Jenna with a whole new audience and welcome them into the world of Waitress with open arms and plenty of pie."

As of September 2020 MediaLane, in association with original Broadway producers Barry & Fran Weissler, bring Waitress in collaboration with the Theateralliantie to the biggest theatres across the Netherlands. For more information: www.waitressdemusical.nl.

Willemijn Verkaik said: "I saw Waitress a couple of years ago on Broadway. I was immediately impressed by the musical and the amazing music written by Sara Bareilles for which she received a Grammy Award nomination, which was well deserved. The role of Jenna is a role that challenges me, especially vocally. I am looking forward to introducing the Netherlands to this beautiful musical that has all the right ingredients."

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, this four-time Tony Award®nominated hit musical features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), and a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam). Waitress is a musical based on the eponymous American movie by Adrienne Shelly from 2007, with Keri Russell in the leading role. For three seasons, Waitress has been a resounding success on Broadway and in London's West End. The show has been traveling through America and Canada and will premiere in 2020 in the Netherlands. With catchy songs written by Sara Bareilles, the singer/songwriter known for her mix of blues and pop, the musical has won the hearts of the international theatre audience.





