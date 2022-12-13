VIDEO: Will Swenson & A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Perform 'America' By Neil Diamond on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform "America."
A Beautiful Noise is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre. Watch their new performance below!
Last week, the cast of the new musical appeared on Good Morning America to perform "Sweet Caroline." Watch the performance here. Swenson also took GMA backstage to discuss the audience's reaction, his 17 costume changes, and more. Watch the segment here!
Swenson is joined by Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.
The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond - Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond - Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), and MiMi Scardulla (ensemble).
Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).
Watch the new performance here:
Watch a video of Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise performing 'Sweet Caroline' on Good Morning America! Yesterday, Swenson took Good Morning America backstage to discuss his the audience's reaction, his 17 costume changes, and more. Watch the new performance and yesterday's segment below!
This morning, Good Morning America went behind the scenes of A Beautiful Noise on Broadway with the musical's star, Will Swenson. Swenson took viewers backstage through his 17 costume changes, ending in a rendition of 'Sweet Caroline.' Watch the new video of the segment now!
Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. See photos from the opening night red carpet!
