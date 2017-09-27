VIDEO: What's Inside? Sara Bareilles Reveals Third WAITRESS Announcement Clue!

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Waitress the Musical is *expecting* some pretty exciting news soon and all week long, composer Sara Bareilles has been dropping hints. Tonight, the singer released the final Twitter clue before the musical makes its big announcement tomorrow!

So, what's inside? Find out in the video below and stay tuned for the big reveal tomorrow!

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the new musical has a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer songwriter Sara Bareilles and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town's handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness- but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself.



Your 3rd clue has arrived. ??????

What's inside? Find out tomorrow! #WaitressMusical pic.twitter.com/CQrfPIgXiC — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) September 27, 2017



