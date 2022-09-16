Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Click Here for More on Death Of A Salesman

VIDEO: Wendell Pierce and André De Shields Talk DEATH OF A SALESMAN

The production will celebrates its opening night at the Hudson Theatre.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Broadway will welcome Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman on Saturday, September 17th at 8 PM at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Steet). The production released two videos from the show's stars, Wendell Pierce and André De Shields, celebrating the show's first performance. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9th.

See what Wendell and Andre had to say about starring in Arthur Miller's classic play below!

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

The creative team includes Olivier Award winner and Tony Award® nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony Award® nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony Award® nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart & Daniel Swee (casting) and John Miller (music coordinator).

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Miller's seminal Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

For more details about the production, including information about how to purchase tickets, please visit www.salesmanonbroadway.com.

Death of a Salesman
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Watch Asi Wind Make Magic in Sneak Peek of INNER CIRCLEVIDEO: Watch Asi Wind Make Magic in Sneak Peek of INNER CIRCLE
September 15, 2022

Asi Wind's Inner Circle plays this fall at The Gym at Judson beginning September 15 with opening night on Sunday, September 18. Wind gave BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge a special sneak peek of the show and you can catch the magic trick in this video!
VIDEO: First Look at ANYTHING GOES at City Springs Theatre CompanyVIDEO: First Look at ANYTHING GOES at City Springs Theatre Company
September 15, 2022

City Springs Theatre Company kicks off the 2022-23 PNC Bank season with Anything Goes. Check out a first look in the video here!
VIDEO: Watch Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn in Short Film, THANK YOU KINDLYVIDEO: Watch Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn in Short Film, THANK YOU KINDLY
September 15, 2022

In celebration of National Thank You Day, BroadwayWorld is presenting the award-winning short film THANK YOU KINDLY by Broadway and TV's Noah Weisberg (writer, director). The film streams right here at BroadwayWorld today, September 15 (through 11:59pm) to celebrate National Thank You Day. Check out the film in full!
Exclusive Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada TheatreExclusive Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada Theatre
September 14, 2022

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are presenting the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein. Get an exclusive first look inside rehearsals here!
VLOG: Go INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kanagawa & Miky White in Episode 1 Of New SeriesVLOG: Go INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kanagawa & Miky White in Episode 1 Of New Series
September 14, 2022

This week on the first of three episodes (one for each midnight), Kanagawa takes us behind the scenes, asks his cast members for some character insights, shows us some pranks, and gives us the inside scoop on dollar Friday. 