Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Wendell Pierce Talks DEATH OF A SALESMAN on CBS Saturday Morning

Death of a Salesman opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, October 9th.

Oct. 09, 2022  

Wendell Pierce took a break from his role as Willy Loman in Broadway's Death of a Salesman to discuss playing the iconic character on Broadway with Michelle Miller of CBS Saturday Morning.

Check out the segment below!

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner Andreì De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Clague Playhouse to Present ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL Beginning in NovemberClague Playhouse to Present ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL Beginning in November
October 8, 2022

Clague Playhouse will present the holiday comedy, “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” by Lynne Halliday, James Hindman, Arlene Hutton, and Craig Pospisil to continue their 95th season.
Proyecto Voyager. El Fin De La Humanidad, Obra Futurista Que Reflexiona Sobre El Tema De La SoledadProyecto Voyager. El Fin De La Humanidad, Obra Futurista Que Reflexiona Sobre El Tema De La Soledad
October 8, 2022

Boletín núm. 697 Ante la inevitable destrucción de la vida en el planeta Tierra, las sociedades que lo habitan perseveran por el deseo de convertirse en una especie interplanetaria. En este contexto de incertidumbre, que ocurre en septiembre de 2025, la sonda espacial Voyager 1 manda la última transmisión con la Tierra antes de perderse en la inmensidad del espacio. 
Rooftop Musical Society to Present HAIR in NovemberRooftop Musical Society to Present HAIR in November
October 8, 2022

This November (11/4-11/6 & 11/10-11/12) Rooftop Musical Society will take on HAIR, The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. The production marks the company's return to fully-staged musicals after their pandemic hiatus. Known for creating unique theatrical experiences, this will be HAIR as you've never seen it before.
Stacy Schiff and Ian Aldrich from Yankee Magazine Talk SAMUEL ADAMS at Music Hall LoungeStacy Schiff and Ian Aldrich from Yankee Magazine Talk SAMUEL ADAMS at Music Hall Lounge
October 8, 2022

On Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and biographer Stacy Schiff will visit The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, THE REVOLUTIONARY: SAMUEL ADAMS, a riveting account of one of America's elusive founding fathers.
El Violonchelista Ignacio Mariscal Celebra 40 Años De Trayectoria Con Estreno Mundial En La Sala Manuel M. PonceEl Violonchelista Ignacio Mariscal Celebra 40 Años De Trayectoria Con Estreno Mundial En La Sala Manuel M. Ponce
October 8, 2022

La Secretaría de Cultura del Gobierno de México y el Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (Inbal) celebran 40 años de trayectoria del violonchelista Ignacio Mariscal con un concierto que se realizará el domingo 9 de octubre en la Sala Manuel M. Ponce del Palacio de Bellas Artes, a las 18:00 horas. 