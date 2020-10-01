VIDEO: Weird Al Takes on the Presidential Debate in WE'RE ALL DOOMED
"2020's a raging hellscape, any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?"
Weird Al's latest parody video 'WE'RE ALL DOOMED' tackles the 2020 presidential debate, asking questions such as, "Will we ever get back all the jobs we lost?" and singing out, "We're living in the apocalypse, I'm begging you to put a stop to this!"
The video touches on the Supreme Court, shows Biden and Trump "freestyling" and more.
Watch below!
