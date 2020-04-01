VIDEO: Watch this Adorable SOUND OF MUSIC Stop-Motion Video Featuring Dolls

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Quarantine isn't stopping everyone from having fun and creating art!

Zoe Paskett of Evening Standard Arts created a fun stop-motion video for So Long, Farewell from The Sound of Music, using dolls!

Watch the adorable video below!

Me: What shall we do today?

Sister: We could film a stop-motion, shot for shot remake of So Long, Farewell scene from the Sound of Music?

Me: orrr you could cut my hair....

Us: pic.twitter.com/U64S03bLy5 - Zoë Paskett?i??‍? (@ZoePaskett) March 31, 2020

She even held a wrap party for the "cast"!

There was a wrap party... pic.twitter.com/w6W6tKPGHT - Zoë Paskett?i??‍? (@ZoePaskett) March 31, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You