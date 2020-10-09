VIDEO: Watch the NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Finale - Winners Announced Tonight!
Tune in at 8pm ET to see who wins!
Tune in tonight at 8pm ET for the finale of our first-ever dance competition!
We received hundreds of submissions and thousands of votes and we're down to our top 4 in both our high school and college category. Who will win?!
Watch live on BroadwayWorld tonight at 8pm ET.
Both the college and high school winner of The LaDuca Achievement Award for Excellence will receive a Broadway prize-pack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, shoes from LaDuca, a scholarship to Steps on Broadway's summer programs and a $1000 donation to a charity of their choosing.
Winners will receive either:
-The classic LaDuca Y-strap adorns an additional support strap in the Alexis. The design provides added support across the top of the foot concentrated at the bunion-area. A 2.5" heel is perfect for students, dancers new to heeled character shoes, and those looking for a stable shoe to guide them through their choreography. Alexis has a soft suede sole to ensure maximum foot articulation. All LaDuca shoes are handcrafted in Italy to ensure our dancers have all the comfort and flexibility they desire.
OR
-Made with master jazz dancer and choreographer, Luigi, in mind, this shoe provides maximum flexibility and articulation of the foot. The thin suede sole allows the movement of a jazz slipper. Hidden elastic gussets carry flexibility throughout the foot and a gummie heel provides a perfectly stable platform for dancers to land on. All LaDuca shoes are handmade in Italy to provide dancers with the comfort and quality they desire.
As well as a prize from Steps on Broadway!
Steps on Broadway is an internationally-recognized dance training center serving the needs of dancers of all ages and abilities. Generations of aspiring and professional dancers, as well as dance enthusiasts, participate in a myriad of programs, including drop-in classes, professional training programs, children's programs, and an international study program.
First place winners will receive a $500 scholarship, with $200 and $100 scholarships for the first and second runner up respectively!
