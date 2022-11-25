VIDEO: Watch the MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie 'Spell It Out' Teaser
The film is set to debut in U.S. theaters on December 9 with a Netflix release on December 25.
A new teaser for the upcoming film adaptation of Matilda the Musical has been released. The film is set to debut in U.S. theaters on December 9 with a Netflix release on December 25.
Watch the new promo, which highlights the reviews that the film has received, below! The video features a new look at Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), and more in the new film.
Matilda the Musical also stars Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).
The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.
Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Watch the new clip here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 23, 2022
During the week of Nov. 7, 2022, “Tamron Hall” posted its 2nd-biggest weekly audience of the season in Total Viewers (1.023 million). “Tamron Hall” improved over the prior week by 3% in Total Viewers (1.023 million vs. 994,000) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).
Tutara Peak Teams Up With Milan Ring For New Single 'If'
November 23, 2022
“If” opens with organic instrumental elements that pave the way for Milan Ring’s skillful songwriting. Lyrically weaving intricate words with overtones of the dichotomy between both affection and yearning, “If” is an ode to the “what could have been’s” of life’s journey. Tutara Peak strikingly compliments the dynamics of Milan Ring’s lyricism.
Renée Fleming to Release 'Greatest Moments at the Met' Album
November 23, 2022
This announcement follows news of Fleming’s nomination last week for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, for her previous Decca release Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene, and it comes as Fleming takes the stage at the Met again tonight (November 22) in the star-studded world premiere production of Kevin Puts's opera The Hours.
VIDEO: Peacock & Telemundo Release WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer
November 23, 2022
A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera. Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: FOX Shares NEXT LEVEL CHEF Season Two Promo
November 23, 2022
Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. Watch the new video now!