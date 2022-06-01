VIDEO: Watch the Cast of PARADISE SQUARE Perform 'Turn My Life Around'

Paradise Square, which has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, has released an excerpt featuring Tony Award nominee Bill T. Jones' exhilarating choreography for the show-stopping "Turn My Life Around."

The production number, in which Irish and Black Americans rehearse for a dance challenge in 30 days' time, starts with the groups dancing separately, before their styles merge and blend into a joyous new form. "Turn My Life Around" features Tony Award nominees Joaquina Kalukango, Sidney DuPont, A.J. Shively, and the talented Paradise Square ensemble.

Paradise Square is one of the season's most nominated new musicals, with more than 25 major award nominations. The production is playing at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).



Paradise Square has been nominated for:

10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical

7 Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical

4 Drama Desk Awards

1 Drama League Award

4 Chita Rivera Awards

Paradise Square stars two-time Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, Tony Award nominee John Dossett, Tony Award nominee Sidney DuPont, Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively, Nathaniel Stampley, Gabrielle McClinton, Jacob Fishel, Kevin Dennis and Matt Bogart.



Paradise Square has a book by Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan. Direction is by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, who was a 2015 National Medal of Arts recipient under President Barack Obama. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, who is a two-time Tony Award winner, 2014 National Medal of Arts recipient also under Obama, and a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree. Musical staging is by Alex Sanchez. Irish and Hammerstep choreography is by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.



Paradise Square is produced by three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky. Mr. Drabinsky's longtime colleague, documentary filmmaker Peter LeDonne is co-producing.



The multi-award-winning creative team features scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Edward Boyle, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout and special effects by Gregory Meeh. Dramaturgy is by Thulani Davis and Sydné Mahone.