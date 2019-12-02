VIDEO: Watch the Cast of Broadway-Bound WEST SIDE STORY in Rehearsals!
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove. The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever in the United States, will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story will begin previews on December 10, 2019 and open February 6th, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.
While we await the start of previews, check out a new ad, featuring the cast in rehearsals!
The highly-anticipated revival of WEST SIDE STORY featuring original choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker begins previews December 10. Opens on Broadway February 6, 2020. Get tickets at the link in bio. #WestSideStoryBroadway
A post shared by West Side Story on Broadway (@westsidestorybway) on Dec 2, 2019 at 12:42pm PST
The production will star Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. Also leading the cast will be Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo. Both Cook and Ayala are set to appear in the Stephen Spielberg-directed West Side Story film as well.
The company will also include Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand, Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank, and an ensemble including Alexa De Barr, Israel Del Rosario, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
Trump's Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For National Endowment for the Arts For Third Year in a Row
Trump's proposed budget has eliminated funding for the arts and humanities, public television and radio, libraries and museums, for the third year in ... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)