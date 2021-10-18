VIDEO: Watch the Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The cast of Ain't Too Proud appeared on Good Morning America today to perform a medley of Temptations hits, including "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" and "I Can't Get Next to You."

Watch the full performance below!

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.