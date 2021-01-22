VIDEO: Watch the Best of Concert for America on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Celebrate America: the best of Concert for America with James and Seth and special guests.

a??Concert for America is a concert series to raise funds and awareness for human and civil rights charities. Presented in cities across the United States and streamed globally, Concert for America includes musical and comedic performances from the brightest stars of stage and screen, with inspiring stories and messages from those on the front lines, advocating for freedom and justice for all.

The 2019 event featured appearances by Wayne Brady, Liz Callaway, Marcia Cross,Grant Gustin, Rachel Bay Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Melissa Manchester, Eric McCormack, Caroline Rhea and many more.