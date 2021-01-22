Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch the Best of Concert for America on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Performers included Eden Espinosa, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Jane Lynch and more!

Jan. 22, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Celebrate America: the best of Concert for America with James and Seth and special guests.

a??Concert for America is a concert series to raise funds and awareness for human and civil rights charities. Presented in cities across the United States and streamed globally, Concert for America includes musical and comedic performances from the brightest stars of stage and screen, with inspiring stories and messages from those on the front lines, advocating for freedom and justice for all.

The 2019 event featured appearances by Wayne Brady, Liz Callaway, Marcia Cross,Grant Gustin, Rachel Bay Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Melissa Manchester, Eric McCormack, Caroline Rhea and many more.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.



