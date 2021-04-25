Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch the All-New Trailer for Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY!

The film is set to be released in theaters on December 10, 2021.

Just play it cool. The much-anticipated trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is here at last!

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. It stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.

