VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For Episode 8 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
Next Sunday, the new episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will air. This will be the 8th episode of the first season.
Check out the trailer below:
Next Sunday, Zoey's going a little ?????. #ZoeysPlaylist pic.twitter.com/beSF9NdZfD- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (@ZoeysPlaylist) March 25, 2020
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.
The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9PM EST on NBC.
